With new head coach Ben Johnson entering his first season at the helm, the Chicago Bears are looking forward to a brighter future. General manager Ryan Poles hopes that this hire is a home run, and so does quarterback Caleb Williams. If the Bears want to realize that potentially bright future, then this trio must work in cohesion to bring success back to Chicago. Part of that cohesion is sharing in the community. Williams did just that on Saturday, visiting a Chicago area high school according to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz on X, formerly Twitter.

It’s bigger than football!#Bears QB Caleb Williams pulled up to Whitney Young High School in Chicago to do a Q & A with the students. 💯💯pic.twitter.com/KohRPFv6lU — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

“It's bigger than football!” posted Schultz on the social media platform. “#Bears QB Caleb Williams pulled up to Whitney Young High School in Chicago to do a Q & A with the students.”

It certainly is bigger than football. Take a look at any beloved player in Chicago history. Michael Jordan. Walter Payton. Ernie Banks. All of these players were legends, larger than life in their adopted hometowns. That is a level that Williams hopes to reach one day. If he does, then the triumvirate of Johnson, Poles and Williams have done their jobs. Will a new era of success in the Windy City start this season?

Will Caleb Williams, Bears rise higher under new head coach Ben Johnson?

If Johnson and Poles get their way, then Williams will continue building off the flashes he showed last season. Although it was a tough rookie campaign for the former top overall pick, he did show quite a few times why he is worthy of that selection. That's why Poles fired former head coach Matt Eberflus and his staff. That's why Johnson was hired. If Williams doesn't pan out, and other quarterbacks from his draft class continue to flourish, then the Bears will once again be behind.

Hope is still high. Johnson and Williams could easily be another dangerous head coach/quarterback combination. Chicago could return to playoff contention. They play in a tough division, but it could easily be the best one in football. If that happens, then that means season one of the Johnson era will have been a success. Let's see if that dream comes to fruition.