As the Las Vegas Aces lost their season opener against the New York Liberty, they were missing a reserve during the game due to a suspension over an event that happened over four years ago. Despite the Aces being led by star A'ja Wilson, it was no doubt a strange situation to hear that the WNBA is suspending Crystal Bradford, back when she played on the Atlanta Dream.

In 2021, Bradford was a part of a fight in a club in the Atlanta area in May of that year, which the physical altercation also included former teammate Courtney Williams. This came to light after the 2021 season, when Bradford was suspended for one game due to “health and safety protocol violations,” according to ESPN.

However, she was a free agent after the season and had been out of the league until making the roster with Las Vegas after there were attempts to be on a team during her absence. This had been prepared for, as head coach Becky Hammon spoke about the simple plan for Bradford at practice on Friday

“She has to serve a one-game suspension, and then she'll be ready to go in Connecticut,” Hammon said.

Aces' A'ja Wilson speaks on Crystal Bradford

With the Aces' top star in Wilson, she would have high praise for Bradford despite the 31-year-old having been out of the league. The MVP would say that Bradford is the team's sparkplug, meaning when the energy is down, the Central Michigan product can be there to pick them up.

“She's our battery,” Wilson said of Bradford. “She's someone that's going to bring energy no matter what. I never know if she's having a bad day or a good day. And I love those types of people because they're so consistent in what they bring to our game and to our locker room. I'm appreciative of her.”

At any rate, Las Vegas starts the season 0-1, but looks to get their first win of the season with Bradford present against the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday.