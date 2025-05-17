For the first time in his 10-year career, Karl-Anthony Towns is headed to the conference finals. After the New York Knicks celebrated their series win over the Boston Celtics, Towns waited for Madison Square Garden to clear out before embracing franchise legend Walt ‘Clyde' Frazier.

Once most fans had left the arena, Towns returned to the court, where he found Frazier. The 29-year-old center excitedly approached the former point guard, acknowledging him as a “legend” who “set the table” for the Knicks.

“I gotta say hi to one legend, man, he set the table,” Towns said. “Ay, legend! You set the table. Appreciate you, man. We back. New York on top. What did you say? Cue the music.”

"Ay I gotta say hi to one legend, he set the table…" This moment of mutual respect between Karl-Anthony Towns and Walt “Clyde” Frazier after New York advanced to the ECF 👏🙌 pic.twitter.com/IyOIdzQrRZ — NBA (@NBA) May 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

Frazier, 80, is undeniably the greatest point guard in Knicks history. Jalen Brunson might eventually push him for that honor, but he has a lot of work to catch up to Frazier, who claimed two rings and seven All-Star appearances for New York.

Since retiring, Frazier has remained within the Knicks organization. The beloved figure transitioned to broadcasting, currently serving as the color commentator of the team's broadcasts on the MSG Network. Mike Breen typically sits next to him as the play-by-play announcer, with Kenny Albert and Ed Cohen filling in whenever he is obligated to ESPN duties.

Knicks advance to Eastern Conference Finals with Game 6 win

The win sent the Knicks to the Eastern Conference Finals, where they get a chance to avenge their loss against the Indiana Pacers in the 2024 playoffs. New York struggled in that series with injuries, but get a chance at redemption one year later with the stakes raised.

Towns, who was not a part of the Knicks' 2023-2024 team, was integral to New York's upset win over the Celtics. The seven-foot powerhouse dominated Boston in the paint, averaging 19.8 points and 12.7 rebounds in the six-game series. As Kristaps Porzingis battled a health issue, Towns had his way with the aging Al Horford.

Against the Pacers, Towns faces a different challenge against Myles Turner. The athletic and versatile Turner built his career on his three-point shooting and shot-blocking ability, matching up well with Towns.

The Knicks and Pacers meet in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 21. The series will begin at Madison Square Garden before shifting to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 25.