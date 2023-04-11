The 2022-23 NBA regular season is officially over, and all eyes are now on the Play-In Tournament and playoffs. Unfortunately for the Dallas Mavericks, they failed to qualify for the postseason despite making it to the Western Conference Finals last season.

Dallas opened the year as one of the main frontrunners for the title and even showed signs they could be a contender. However, the team was roughly .500 and held the No. 4 seed by early February. The front office then decided to make a blockbuster trade by acquiring eight-time All-Star Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets.

The problem is that the trade did not have a positive effect on Dallas’ record. Following the move, the Mavs went 9-17 and fell all the way to No. 11 in the standings, eventually missing the postseason entirely.

After the season ended for the Mavericks, it was reported that the franchise fears Luka Doncic could request a trade at some point in 2024.

Since the team had a disappointing season overall, Dallas should have a lot of work to do in the summer. Other than re-signing Irving, the front office should go after other impactful free agents to avoid any problems between Doncic and the organization.

With that being said, here are three players the Dallas Mavericks should target in 2023 NBA Free Agency this offseason.

3. jakob poeltl, C – Toronto Raptors

One of the main problems the Mavs had this season was their performance close to the basket. The team grabbed only 38.8 total rebounds and 7.6 offensive rebounds per game. Both marks placed Dallas at the bottom of the league in those areas.

Regarding the defensive end, the Mavericks blocked just 3.7 shots per game. They ended up ranking No. 28 in the NBA for this category.

One player that emerges as a possibility for Dallas is Jakob Poeltl from the Toronto Raptors. This season, the center averaged 12.5 points and 9.1 rebounds with 3.3 of them being offensive plus 1.2 blocks a night. He made 62.9% of his shots across 72 games between the Raptors and San Antonio Spurs.

With both Christian Wood and Dwight Powell testing the market this summer, Dallas might need a new center. Poeltl could be a starter right away and would address many of the Mavs’ flaws near the basket. Also, since he is not an offensive threat, he would not take away shots from Doncic and potentially Irving if he returns.

Poeltl might be pursuing his first big contract in the league, which could make things complicated for Dallas. Still, the team could offer him a starting role and a chance to compete for a title, so it could help in the recruiting process.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

2. Josh Hart, SF – New York Knicks

Perhaps the main reason why the Mavericks struggled after acquiring Irving was the losses on defense. Most notably, the team sent Dorian Finney-Smith to the Nets despite him being Dallas’ best defender.

With the departure of Finney-Smith, the Mavs had the fourth-worst defensive rating at 118.5, according to the NBA. Prior to the trade, the Mavericks were only 24th in defensive rating at 114.9. While it was still far from perfect, it was nevertheless better than how it ended.

Because of that, Dallas should go after wing players who are impactful contributors on the defensive side of the game. One name that could be a solution is Josh Hart of the New York Knicks.

For the season, Hart put up 9.8 points, 7.8 boards and 3.8 assists plus 1.2 steals a contest. He made 52.9% of his field goals, 37.2% of his 3-pointers and 75% of his free throws.

The small forward could serve in a role similar to Finney-Smith. Additionally, he could be on a more friendly deal than other big-name free agents.

1. Jerami Grant, PF – Portland Trail Blazers

If the Mavs decide to go all-in in free agency, another defender they could go after is Jerami Grant. Despite being a nine-year veteran, he is still just 29 years old and has been significantly improving on both sides of the floor in recent years.

This past season with the Portland Trail Blazers, Grant recorded 20.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists with 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks. His shooting splits were 47.5% from the field, a career-best 40.1% from beyond the arc and 81.3% from the charity stripe.

Grant can play and guard multiple positions, which could come in handy in the playoffs. He can also serve as a small-ball center, so it addresses another need for the Mavs if they miss out on big men in the market.

With the Blazers missing the playoffs and potentially entering a rebuilding phase, Grant could be on his way out. The Mavericks should take advantage and at the very least try to offer him a deal. They could offer him a chance to compete for a title, which could result in a considerable pay cut from his side.

All things considered, Jerami Grant should be one of Dallas’ priorities this offseason. As a quality two-way player, he could become a key piece for the Mavs’ comeback season with Luka Doncic and maybe Kyrie Irving.