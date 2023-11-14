Discussing four potential Dallas Mavericks' trade targets early in the 2023-24 season amid the team's hot start

The Dallas Mavericks are off to a fast start in the 2023-24 NBA season. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are leading the charge for Dallas, as the team has upset expectations so far.

Dallas still has questions to answer though. The Mavs' defense features uncertainty despite some improvement. Overall size is an issue as well.

Competing in the ultra-talented Western Conference is going to be a challenge. The Mavs obviously want to win a championship, so adding outside help may prove to be of the utmost importantance.

Today, we will take a look at four early trade targets for the Mavs in the 2023-24 season.

*Stats via Basketball Reference.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are playing well to open the 2023-24 season. Anthony Edwards is a superstar and the rest of the roster has displayed potential.

There have been concerns about Karl-Anthony Towns' fit alongside Rudy Gobert in Minnesota though. And with the Mavs needing size, acquiring the 7'0 versatile big man makes sense.

Towns is averaging 19.2 points per game on 45.1 percent field goal and 34.7 percent three-point shooting. He's a good rebounder, recording 9.3 per contest.

Acquiring Towns wouldn't completely fix the Mavs' defense. His size would be pivotal for the Mavs though. Dallas has struggled in the rebound department at times, especially when it comes to securing defensive boards and limiting offensive rebounds. Towns would unquestionably help in that regard.

And his offensive prowess would make the Mavs' scoring attack even more lethal than it already is.

Nikola Vucevic is another big man who may be made available for trade by the Chicago Bulls.

Vucevic, 33, is a strong interior presence who could help answer the Mavs' questions in the post. He's a decent offensive player who is currently averaging just under 17 points per contest.

One area where Vucevic excels is in the rebounding department. He is averaging 10.8 per game this season as of this story's publication. For his career, Vucevic has recorded 10.5 boards per game.

Although he isn't much of a shot-blocker, Vucevic can provide defensive value.

Vucevic does not offer the same all-around offensive ability that Towns does, but he is a better rebounder and fairly reliable defender. He also likely wouldn't cost quite as much in a trade.

Trading for OG Anunoby is something that the Mavs may consider. Pascal Siakam is obviously another interesting trade candidate, but the Mavs wouldn't need to trade as much for Anunoby and would benefit from his defensive prowess.

Beginning with offense, Anunoby is able to score at a respectable level. He's averaged right around 16-17 points per game over the past few seasons.

But at 6'7, Anunoby is versatile and capable of guarding multiple positions. His 7'2 wingspan makes him a threat on defense whether it's simply causing havoc or forcing turnovers.

Anunoby is a decent shot-blocker for a non-center and he's always been a player who can average between one or two steals per game. In fact, he led the league in steals in 2022-23 with a mark of 1.9.

At just 26-years old, Anunoby can factor into the Mavs' future as well. They are developing a Luka Doncic-led core and adding Anunoby on the wing could give Dallas a quality defender for years to come.

Speaking of defense, Alex Caruso has established himself as a premier defender in the NBA. Caruso, 29, is averaging 1.6 steals per game. Anytime you watch a Chicago Bulls contest you are going to see Caruso causing havoc, diving for loose balls, and defending talented scorers.

He isn't exactly a star offensive player. Fortunately, the Mavs already have a more-than-capable scoring attack with Doncic and Irving at the helm.

Caruso has games where he heats up on offense though. He can be a bit streaky which the Mavs probably wouldn't mind. As long as Caruso does his thing on defense, trading for him would be a smart move.

Final thoughts

The Mavs currently hold an 8-2 record as of this story's publication. They appear to be a legitimate contender, but adding defensive-first and/or talented big men will prove to be important.

Dallas consistently surrenders far too many points in the paint. Being able to win rebound battles while causing turnovers on the defensive end is what this Dallas team needs to reach new heights.

The Mavs are a playoff contender as currently constructed. But unless Dallas caught fire in the postseason, reaching the NBA Finals would be difficult with their current roster. But trading for at least two of the aforementioned players would make a championship much more realistic during the 2023-24 season.