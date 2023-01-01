By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic just keeps making history that no other player has done before. He did so again on Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs.

Just a few days after becoming the first player to have a 60-20-10 game in NBA history, Doncic continued his hot streak by dropping 51 points on the Spurs. It is his third 50-point game in their last five outings, allowing him to set an insane feat that even some of the best scorers in the NBA like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant and James Harden weren’t even able to achieve.

His 51-point, six-rebound and nine-assist performance pushed the Slovenian star to become the first player in the NBA ever to record at least 225 points, 50 rebounds and 50 assists over a five-game span.

Even better, Luka Doncic is also only the eight player in over 75 years of the NBA to have three or more 50-point games before turning 25 years old, joining the likes of Jordan, James, Bryant, Wilt Chamberlain, Rick Barry, Nate Archibald and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Doncic is clearly on the path to stardom, and he could very well end up in the conversation for the greatest player to ever step foot on the NBA hardwood. At just 23 years old, he still has plenty of basketball to play and a lot more records to break. Here’s to hoping that he could also win multiple championships along the way.