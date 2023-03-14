A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Dallas Mavericks have been without both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving for the last two games due to respective injuries, and it comes as no surprise that the Mavs lost both contests. Dallas is actually riding a three-game losing skid at the moment, and they are now in danger of losing their fourth straight on Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs amid their recent injury updates on Luka and Kyrie.

Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving injury status vs. Spurs

The news isn’t good at all for Mavs fans. Luka Doncic has already been ruled out due to a left thigh injury, while Kyrie Irving remains questionable with a foot issue. To make matters worse, Christian Wood and Tim Hardaway Jr. are also listed as questionable, which means that Dallas could be extremely shorthanded against San Antonio on Thursday:

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Luka Doncic (left thigh strain) has been ruled OUT for the 3rd straight game vs. the Spurs tomorrow, per @espn_macmahon 🩹 Kyrie Irving (foot), Christian Wood (foot), and Tim Hardaway Jr. (calf) remain questionable pic.twitter.com/lu8yjQwR9t — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 14, 2023

A bit of a silver lining here is that Kyrie’s questionable tag is an upgrade from his status in Dallas’ last game. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean that he will be available on Wednesday night, which could lead to the Mavs missing no less than four key players against the Spurs.

Then again, you have to consider the fact that this is San Antonio we’re talking about here. At 17-50, the Spurs are in possession of the second-worst record in the West, and they aren’t exactly a formidable foe for a healthy Mavs side. However, with the myriad of injuries they are currently dealing with here, Dallas could be in line for a surprise loss against Gregg Popovich’s men.