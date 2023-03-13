Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is on the shelf with a left thigh strain, but he got a positive update from Shams Charania on Monday morning.

“This is more short term, he’s going to be day-to-day with this left thigh injury, he’s out again so he’s going to miss a second straight game tonight, but I’m told he could be back as soon as their next game against [the Spurs],” Charania said on FanDuel TV on Monday.

“Right now, the Mavericks are hopeful that this is more of a day-to-day injury for Luka Doncic, not as severe as Kevin Durant’s.”

It’s certainly an optimistic update for Mavs fans, as Doncic didn’t appear to have a timeline when the injury first flared up. Dallas has lost two games in a row and five of their last seven, so the sooner they can get their superstar back on the court, the better.

Although the 24-year-old won’t play when the Mavs finish a back-to-back set at home against the Memphis Grizzlies, it’s very possible he could be back when the team travels to San Antonio to play the Spurs on Thursday.

Kyrie Irving was a late scratch for the short-handed Mavs with right foot soreness, and the squad couldn’t overcome the Ja Morant-less Grizzlies without their two best players.

“We put ourselves in a position to win a game on the road,” head coach Jason Kidd said afterwards, “but you’ve got to take care of the ball, and you’ve got to get stops. Those are two things we just didn’t do late.”

Tim Hardaway Jr. led the Mavericks with 23 points, while Jalen Hardy finished with 22. Josh Green added 21 points and 10 rebounds for Dallas.

The Mavs are holding the 8th seed in the NBA’s crowded Western Conference, but are just a game back of the Golden State Warriors for the No. 6 spot and the final guaranteed playoff seed.

The expectation is that Luka Doncic will travel with the team to San Antonio and be a game-time decision against the Spurs on Thursday.