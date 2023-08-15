Luka Doncic might be the best thing to happen to the Dallas Mavericks since Dirk Nowitzki. The Slovenian superstar has been one of the best players in the NBA ever since he was drafted by the Mavs. However, title success has eluded Doncic so far in his career. Now, though, Doncic is focusing his efforts on a different tournament: the FIBA World Cup.

Luka Doncic has been hard at work training with the Slovenia national team for the FIBA World Cup. The tournament, which will be held in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia, is one of the most prestigious international tournaments. The Mavs star is hard at work, and his trainer Anže Maček has noted this change, per an interview with an interview on a Slovenian media.

“This is a sign of different thinking. He himself assessed that it would be a shame to waste the work invested in the previous two months. He combined the pleasant with the useful. He had excellent working conditions. He trained in the morning and had time for himself in the afternoon.” Anže said.

Luka Doncic's offseason regimen has been criticized by a good portion of the Mavs fanbase. Many believe that one of the issue of the star is his conditioning. His… atypical body type and exhaustion towards the end of the season seem to reinforce this believe. However, over the last two seasons, Doncic has actually worked on his conditioning, looking more lean after an offseason's worth of work.

The Mavs are hoping that his work in preparation for the FIBA World Cup will translate to the NBA as well.