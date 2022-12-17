By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

Luka Doncic is one of the absolute best players in the NBA and a nightmare for opposing defenses. The Portland Trail Blazers were set to matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday and Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups is tasked with trying to devise a game plan to slow Doncic down. Prior to the game, Billups mused about the difficulty of trying to throw a defense at Doncic that he hasn’t seen before while calling him a generational talent as per Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News.

Chauncey Billups on why Doncic is a “generational talent.” pic.twitter.com/1yewFHJHBP — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) December 17, 2022

“You double team him, he’s so big he sees over it. A guy comes at him kind of out of position on the double team, he draws a foul. Put a big on him, he can get by you to the basket. Put a small, he’s backing down on him. He just can do it all,” Chauncey Billups said. “He’s one of those guys whose IQ is extremely high and his skill-set matches that. That’s why I think he’s so great.”

Coming into Friday’s game, Luka Doncic was second in the league in scoring at 33.0 points per game while also grabbing 8.4 rebounds and dishing out 8.7 assists. Doncic is shooting 49.6 percent from the field and 33.8 percent from the three-point line. But one of the Mavs biggest issues this season has been finding consistent offense outside of Doncic, someone who can help take some of the scoring load off of him.

Doncic is clearly a generational talent, but without a true No. 2 scoring option the Mavs have flustered their way to a disappointing 14-14 record and are in 9th place in the Western Conference standings.