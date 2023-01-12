Almost everything the Dallas Mavericks have done this season has revolved around superstar point guard Luka Doncic, and for good reason. Doncic has ascended into an even higher level in just his fifth season in the NBA, putting up monster numbers night after night while shouldering as heavy an offensive burden as he could given how heliocentric the Mavs’ offense is. Through 38 games played, the Slovenian magician is averaging a league-leading 34.2 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 8.7 assists, punctuated by a 60-point, 21-rebound, 10-assist triple-double in late December.

However, the Mavs know all too well just how far a heavy dose of a Luka Doncic-heliocentric offense could take them. Even with Jalen Brunson still in town, the Mavs just didn’t have enough firepower to keep up with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 Western Conference Finals.

Sure, Doncic appears to be a better player at the moment relative to his level back in May. Moreover, marquee offseason acquisition Christian Wood is proving himself as a worthy running mate to Doncic. Plus, Spencer Dinwiddie, acquired in exchange for Kristaps Porzingis last year, is shooting over 40 percent from deep on a healthy volume.

But the Mavs’ roster consists mostly of pieces who need others to set the table for them. Some of their most-utilized players include Dorian Finney-Smith, Tim Hardaway Jr., Reggie Bullock, Maxi Kleber, and Dwight Powell, players who are best served benefitting off a ball-handler that could break down defenses. Simply put, when the going gets tougher in the postseason, the Mavs need more players who are capable of making plays when defenses zero in on Luka Doncic.

Dallas Mavericks’ biggest need: shot-creating ball-handler in the mold of Jalen Brunson

Imagine how much better the Mavs would be this season if they kept Jalen Brunson and still acquired Christian Wood to bolster the roster around Luka Doncic. One thing’s for sure: the Mavs would have a record better than their current 23-19 tally. Brunson has proven that his breakout 2022 postseason was not a flash in the pan. Through 39 games with the New York Knicks, Brunson is averaging 21.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 6.4 assists on 47.2 percent shooting from the field – production that screams All-Star-caliber.

However, all of that is in the past now. All the Mavs could do is make the most of the assets they have with the trade deadline fast approaching. At the very least, the Mavs have all of their first-round picks besides the 2023 first-rounder they relinquished in the trade that brought Kristaps Porzingis to Dallas. Moreover, there are plenty of trade candidates the Mavs could pursue to try and fill the huge ballhandling void Brunson’s departure left.

Shooting for the stars, the Mavs could try and pursue Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet, who is primed to enter unrestricted free agency following the season. VanVleet hasn’t had the best season shooting the ball in 2022-23, however. A career 38.2 percent three-point shooter entering the season, the 2022 All-Star has seen his shooting efficiency from downtown plummet. He’s only making 2.8 of his 8.7 three-point attempts per night – a rough 32.8 percent on high volume.

Alas, VanVleet has been a huge part of the Raptors’ core these past few years. Pulling off a trade for the man affectionately known as Steady Freddy would require the Mavs to give up one first-round pick and perhaps even Josh Green, a ballhandling wing the Mavs brass is exceptionally high on. Still, it’s difficult to find a more accomplished talent than VanVleet who could be readily available if the Mavs could stomach the risk that comes with acquiring a pending free agent.

With Tim Hardaway Jr. linked to the Miami Heat, it may also not be that far-fetched an idea for the Mavs to try and pull off a trade for veteran floor general Kyle Lowry. Now 36-years old, Lowry is no longer the scorer he was, and his defensive impact isn’t what it once was. Nonetheless, Lowry’s leadership and postseason mettle could make him a worthwhile addition regardless. Lowry doesn’t come without any risks, however.

Lowry has seen his shooting numbers sputter this season, much like his former teammate VanVleet following a strong start to the season. In addition, he has had a penchant for missing games as well. To make matters worse, Lowry was dreadful in the postseason last year; if he played as well as he did in previous years, the Heat may have punched their second ticket into the NBA Finals in three years. Nevertheless, Lowry’s deal expires one year earlier than Hardaway’s, which could free up the Mavs’ ledger earlier.

The Mavs could pull off a low-cost addition instead in the form of Alec Burks. Acquired by the Detroit Pistons in a salary dump, Burks is posting career-bests in both field-goal and three-point percentage. He may not be the flashiest name, but he could give the Mavs another ballhandler to relieve Luka Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie some of their shot-creation burden.