Clint Capela is still hearing his name in trade rumors, with some linking him to the Dallas Mavericks. Nothing has solidly formed on that front, but soccer fan Luka Doncic can still appreciate the Atlanta Hawks big man's fandom of the said sport.

Here's Capela showing off his skills on the pitch.

Clint Capela spending his offseason playing some soccer ⚽️🔥 Imagine trying to stop a 6’10 striker in the box 🤣pic.twitter.com/8VU2bJ7zKF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 31, 2023

The Mavs have already made a series of moves this offseason, including, of course, the retention of Kyrie Irving's services. They have also added Grant Williams, Dereck Lively II, and Richaun Holmes. Still, it feels that Dallas needs a proven big man atop the pecking order of the center position. Clint Capela could be that guy. There's still plenty of time for the Mavs to chase after the Hawks center before the start of the 2023-24 NBA season.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Apart from the aforementioned names, the Mavs' frontcourt also features Maxi Kleber, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, and the returning JaVale McGee.

The Hawks must have a high ask in return should they give up Clint Capela. The 29-year-old Swiss still has two more years on his current contract which will earn him $20.616 million in the 2023-24 campaign and $22.265 million the following season before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

Back in the 2022-23 NBA season, the Mavs clearly needed a stable presence in the middle, as they were just 29th in the league in rebounds per game and 27th in block rate. They were also the worst in offensive rebounding rate.

In any case, Clint Capela will continue to enjoy the offseason before getting back to work again.