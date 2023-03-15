A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Dallas Mavericks already previously confirmed that Luka Doncic will be out of action on Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs due to a left thigh strain. Unfortunately for Mavs fans, it has now been announced that Kyrie Irving will be joining Luka on the sidelines for Wednesday’s tilt.

Kyrie Irving injury status vs. Spurs

After initially being tagged as questionable to play against San Antonio due to a foot injury, Irving has now been ruled out from the game just before tipoff, per the Mavs on Twitter. This is a tough blow for the Mavs, who will now attempt to secure a win against the Spurs without the participation of their two superstars.

In other injury news, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Markieff Morris have both also been ruled out for Wednesday’s game. The silver lining is that Christian Wood has been upgraded to available after being forced to sit out on Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Spurs, on the other hand, have a long list of injuries as well. Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, Zach Collins, Khem Birch, and Charles Bassey all won’t play against the Mavs. Malaki Branham, however, has been upgraded to available.

The Mavs need a win on Wednesday, and they will need to do it without Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving in the picture. Dallas is currently tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Los Angeles Lakers for the eighth spot in the West, and a loss against the Spurs could have major implications on the Mavs’ playoff hopes this season.