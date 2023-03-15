Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The Dallas Mavericks need to pick up a win to slow their skid down the Western Conference standings. They have lost their last three games as Luka Doncic deals with a thigh injury but have also lost nine of their last 12 games. Kyrie Irving is also not at full strength heading into the Mavs’ road matchup with the San Antonio Spurs.

Irving has missed the Mavs’ last three games and made it sound like he might not be playing against the Spurs as he deals with foot soreness. He provided an update to reporters, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

“We’re going to see, but it’s not looking good,” Irving said. “This injury on my foot, it’s going to take a little bit more time than I thought. It’s obviously still day to day, but we’ve just got to take more time.”

Doncic has already been ruled out and Irving is listed as questionable along with other key Mavs players Christian Wood and Tim Hardaway Jr. Without Doncic and Irving, Jason Kidd’s squad lacks serious offensive firepower.

Although the Mavs losing both of their stars is rough, the team has to figure out how to win without them, especially against a tanking squad like the Spurs. They have fallen all the way down to ninth in the conference and are just one game from being out of the play-in picture. This is certainly worrisome with Irving’s impending free agency looming.

Having Kyrie Irving play will be huge for the Mavs as they look to beat the Spurs but based on the update he provided, they shouldn’t count on it.