Published November 14, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Dallas Mavericks have been linked to Brooklyn Nets’ star Ben Simmons. However, recent reports state that Dallas is not interested in Simmons, per Marc Stein. Stein added that the Mavs may have been mentioned as a potential Simmons destination in order to create a market for him.

Simmons missed all of last season after being traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Nets. Brooklyn was hopeful that Steve Nash could lead Ben Simmons, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving to a successful 2022-2023 campaign. But the season has trended in an opposite direction for Brooklyn up to this point. Nash was already fired from the team, Irving is facing a suspension, and Simmons’ role with the Nets is uncertain.

Kevin Durant has provided stability, but he cannot do it all on his own. KD, Simmons, and Irving have all been the subject of trade rumors. If the Nets were to wave the white flag at some point, Durant would become a likely trade candidate. However, Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving could be trade regardless. Irving’s controversy and Simmons unreliability seemingly have Brooklyn prepared to move on.

But according to Stein’s report, the Mavs will not be a landing destination for Ben Simmons. Nevertheless, there should be some interest on the trade block. Simmons is still just in his mid-20’s and features a versatile skill set. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for him and the Nets’ organization. Brooklyn would love to turn things around and make a playoff run, but that will prove to be a challenge.