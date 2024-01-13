The latest injury update on the Mavs season surprise.

The Dallas Mavericks have been one of the better teams in the Western Conference this season, but they've also been hit by injuries as well. Luka Doncic has been sidelined with an ankle injury at a time when Kyrie Irving has returned from his own injury. One of the Mavs top surprises of this season that's helped power them to a decent record has been Dante Exum. But Dante Exum has also been dealing with his own injury issues lately and he remains out for the Mavs game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday as per Grant Afseth of DallasBasketball.com

Dante Exum will be missing his sixth straight game for the Mavs with a foot injury. Exum signed with the Mavs as a free agent in the offseason after spending the last two seasons playing overseas in Spain. The former lottery pick had last played in the NBA during the 2020-21 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers when he suited up in only six games.

This season, Exum has emerged as one of the Mavs key role players. He's played in 30 games so far with 14 starts. He had moved into the starting lineup prior to his injury. He had been averaging a career-high 9.3 points per game, 2.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists with splits of 57.5 percent shooting from the field, 45.2 percent shooting from the three point line and 75 percent shooting from the free throw line.

The Mavs are currently in seventh place in the Western Conference Standings at 23-16. They are only one game back in the loss column of the Pelicans making Saturday's game a crucial one.