Tracy McGrady didn’t mean it as a jab, but Kyrie Irving made sure to address it with poise and precision. After McGrady said Jamaal Tinsley had better handles than Kyrie, the Mavericks guard calmly responded on a livestream, turning the comment into a chance to honor the past and remind everyone who’s still setting the standard, SI reports.

“When I see these things happen, when I see an OG like T-Mac come out and say that, it doesn’t bother me,” Kyrie said. “I’m a mix of all the great players that came before me.” He made it clear he’s not driven by comparisons. Still, he followed that humility with truth. “I just don’t think he has the same movement. Jamaal Tinsley was not moving like me. I don’t think anybody moves like me.”

McGrady shared his take on The Old Man and the Three podcast, praising Tinsley’s smooth control and even putting him ahead of Kyrie. It sparked some debate online, but Kyrie didn’t lash out. He laughed. He reflected. Then he rolled the tape.

Show Him This

As highlights of his signature crossovers played, Kyrie explained his point with actions more than words. “I love [Tinsley] to death, but look at this,” he said, breaking down footage of himself dancing through defenders. “On a break. On a fast break I’m doing this.”

Tinsley, the No. 27 pick in the 2001 draft, had flair and skill. But Kyrie, selected No. 1 overall in 2011, redefined what a ball-handler could do on the biggest stages in basketball. His creativity, balance, and rhythm inspired an entire generation of players.

Respect to Tinsley. Respect to McGrady. But Kyrie Irving didn’t just carry the torch, he spun it behind his back, split a double-team, and laid it off the glass.