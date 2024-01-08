Kyrie Irving addressed the Dallas Mavericks' important victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night.

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 115-108 on Sunday night at American Airlines Center. Kyrie Irving was phenomenal in the win, recording 35 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals, and two blocks. Luka Doncic also performed well in what was a thrilling affair.

The Timberwolves, who hold the best record in the Western Conference at the moment, certainly gave the Mavs a challenge. After the game, Irving commented on what the Mavericks' win means moving forward.

“It was a good test for us to play against one of the hottest teams in the league,” Kyrie Irving said. “Their record speaks for itself. I think our focus level was at a great point tonight. We had some points of emphasis in the game plan that we really stuck to and the ball found who we wanted it to. We were dialed in from the beginning of the game.

“It feels good when you can go blow-for-blow with one of the best teams in the league. I think, offensively and defensively, you’re challenging yourself. These are the type of games you want to be a part of. In the regular season, it’s not too often you get to go against some of the best of the best in the league and tonight was a great test for us. We showed where we can still improve, but also it took an effort for us tonight to get this win.”

Kyrie Irving's important impact for Mavs

Luka Doncic is arguably the best player in the NBA and deserves plenty of credit. However, Kyrie Irving's impact on Dallas has been crucial to say the least.

The scoring is impressive, but Irving has found ways to help in other areas as well. The Mavs guard has consistently been finishing with a high number of rebounds per game in recent action, something he accomplished once again Sunday with his eight boards.

“It’s just doing whatever it takes to win. That paint is not as clogged when we don’t have the bigs down there,” Irving said. “We’ve been a few men short over these last few games so I’ve just been doing everything possible to put myself in a better position to rebound and help our big guys out. They do a great job of boxing out.”

Kyrie Irving also addressed his overall effort. He is willing to do whatever it takes to help the Mavs win.

“It sets the standard. If you see me diving after a loose ball, going into the crowd, that should encourage everyone else to do the same if the opportunity arises. This is why I get up every day and play this game at a high level and continue to bring some guys along with me. To be successful in this league takes team wins.

“A lot of team camaraderie, a lot of gelling, a lot of harmony on the offensive and defensive end and just being on the same court. That’s what it’s about at this point is we have tests in front of us, some good teams that are on our schedule. We’re home so it’s time to really develop our identity even more so.”

Sunday's performance provided a glimpse of what kind of team this Mavs squad can be in the playoffs. Maintaining consistency and staying healthy will be of the utmost importance as the season continues. There is no denying Dallas' potential, however.

The Mavs will look to add another victory to the win column Tuesday at home against the Memphis Grizzlies.