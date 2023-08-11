It looks like the feud between former Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki and Miami Heat guard Dwayne Wade has finally settled as the two players celebrate their induction into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame this weekend.

Nowitzki and Wade long had beef on the court due to the rivalry between their two teams during the NBA Finals. Wade and the Heat beat Nowitzki's Mavericks in the 2006 Finals and Wade was named the MVP, but the two franchises met again during the 2011 NBA Finals. In the second series, the feud hit new levels as Wade and LeBron James mocked Nowitzki's cough during game 3 of the series. The Mavs wound up winning the series and Nowitzki was named the Finals MVP.

During a press conference ahead of the enshrinement ceremony, Nowitzki revealed that things between the two competitors are in a much better place.

“We competed at the highest level on the highest stage and you know there were some things said on both sides and it was emotion at the time. There was some pretty frosty times between us,” per NBA on Twitter.

Dirk on his relationship with fellow @Hoophall inductee Dwyane Wade: "He's one of the best 2 guards to ever play the game." 📺: The #23HoopClass Enshrinement || Tomorrow || 8pm/et on NBA TV pic.twitter.com/cAXthZ3U8w — NBA (@NBA) August 11, 2023

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

“Now that it's all said and done and the competition is over, I think there's the appreciation and the respect for the other's career. I'm happy to go into the hall with him. It's a great class. He's one of the best 2 guards to ever play the game.”

Dirk Nowtizki makes the Hoops Hall following a 21-year career where he played exclusively for the Mavs. Aside from winning the 2011 Finals MVP, he was a 14x NBA All-Star, the league MVP in 2007, and a member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team.

Dwayne Wade had a Hall of Fame career as well over 16 years in the league. He is a 13x NBA All-Star, the 2009 scoring champing, and also a member of the 75th Anniversary Team.