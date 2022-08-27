A few days ago, Luka Doncic was trying to land the bottle flip challenge on his head. He didn’t find much success, though. On Friday, the Dallas Mavericks superstar was up to his usual antics again. This time around, however, he nailed what turned out to be a mind-blowing full-court heave.

Even the great Stephen Curry will want to see Luka’s trick shot here (h/t Bleacher Report on Twitter):

Luka just let it FLY 🤯 (via aron_savolt/IG) pic.twitter.com/KxFkrj1TZ8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 26, 2022

Luka Doncic was literally stepping out of bounds from the opposite side of the basketball court when he threw up that shot. The ball traveled a good 90-something feet before it found the bottom of the net. Epic.

For what it’s worth, I was able to dig up an old clip of Steph making a similar full-court heave. In this clip, however, Curry was a little closer to the opposite free-throw line as compared to Doncic’s shot. It was undeniably impressive nonetheless:

What you can say for sure is that Luka and Steph are two of the greatest trick-shot makers in the game today — maybe even ever.

Doncic has been keeping busy with Slovenia this summer. On Thursday, Luka led the national team to a lopsided 104-83 victory over Estonia in the World Cup qualifiers. The Mavs superstar dropped a game-high 25 points, with 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Slovenia is also set to embark on the 2022 EuroBasket tournament in Germany which tips off on September 1st. Doncic has already declared that they’re going for gold, so it will be interesting to see if he is able to lead his squad to the promised land.