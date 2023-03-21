Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving reaggravated his right foot injury during Monday’s showdown with the Memphis Grizzlies, and NBA villain Dillon Brooks had a role in it.

In the third quarter of the game, Irving was trying to escape Brooks’ defense when the Grizzlies swingman stepped on his right foot. The Mavs guard said it was the reason his right foot got injured once again, putting his availability in their upcoming games in question.

Irving was spotted with a walking boot in his right foot after the game, though he said it’s a “precautionary” measure. He also vowed to “exhaust all options in the next 48 hours” in order to quickly heal from the issue and lessen the amount of games he could miss, per Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News.

Here’s the exact moment Irving reaggravated the injury:

This is certainly not a good news for the Mavs. With the team trying to secure one of the Top 6 seeds in the West in order to automatically qualify for the playoffs, the last thing they need right now is another injury to their top player.

It couldn’t come at the worst possible time for the Mavs as well, with Luka Doncic expected to return soon. Doncic and Irving need more chances to play alongside each other not only to make the postseason, but also to improve their chemistry that will be vital if they want postseason success.

It’s unknown if Irving will have to be sidelined for long because of the problem, but hopes are high he’ll return sooner rather than later.