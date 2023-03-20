Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The Dallas Mavericks hit the road on Monday evening for a Southwest Division showdown with the Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies, looking for their third consecutive victory. With Luka Doncic already listed as questionable after missing the last four games, that will make fans wonder: Is Kyrie Irving playing vs Grizzlies?

Kyrie Irving Injury Status vs Grizzlies

The Mavs initially had Irving listed as questionable on the NBA’s official injury report due to foot soreness. This injury has been bothering Kyrie for over a week now, missing three games in a row before returning to face LA at Crypto.com Arena. The good news for Dallas fans, however, is that Kyrie has been upgraded to available just before tipoff.

Although the star duo isn’t exactly dominating together early on, Irving is certainly doing his part. In 12 appearances with Dallas since arriving at the trade deadline, the former Duke standout is averaging 28.4 points, 6.6 dimes, and 5.2 boards per night on 42.7% shooting from long range.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

He was the leading catalyst versus the Lakers and willed the Mavs to the finish line, going off for 38 points in 38 minutes of action. In fact, Kyrie has posted at least 30 points in four of his last five outings, including a 40-point performance on March 2nd at home against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Although the Grizzlies are still without Ja Morant, Dallas will need Irving on the court if they’re going to have any chance of extending this unbeaten run because, to be frank, Jason Kidd’s squad lacks any star power when Kyrie and Luka are unavailable.

So to answer the question, is Kyrie Irving playing tonight, the answer is yes.