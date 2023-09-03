Greg Brown III recently signed a training camp deal with the Dallas Mavericks, and on Saturday, he gave Mavs fans a reason to be excited about his presence.

A video of Brown showing off his insane hops went viral, with the former Portland Trail Blazers big man dunking all over an opponent during an open run. Of course the whole gym was shocked by the incredible display of athleticisms, with Brown jumping quite a bit far from rim before making the massive throwdown.

This Greg Brown dunk had the whole gym shook 😳 (via @astrohoopz)pic.twitter.com/nmu0nSjGFp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 2, 2023

The Mavs could really use an athletic big man, and although the team already has the likes of Richaun Holmes and Dereck Lively II, they might want to give a good look at Greg Brown III and what he could bring to the table for the team.

Brown is only 22 years old and entering his third year in the NBA. He was a second round pick back in 2021. Unfortunately for him, he didn't get enough chances to develop and prove himself until he was waived by the Blazers midway through the 2022-23 season. The Dallas native averaged 4.7 points and 2.8 rebounds in his first year in Portland, but his numbers decreased last campaign as his playing time diminished as well.

It remains to be seen if Brown will be able to earn a roster spot on the Mavs, or even a two-way contract to prove himself. But if he can use that athleticism to his advantage, it might be hard for Dallas not to look at him and consider his potential role for Dallas.