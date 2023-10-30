The Dallas Mavericks are not playing around early on in the 2023-24 season, as they are looking to set the pace for a year in which they hope to make it back to the playoffs. On Monday night, the Mavs will put their perfect record on the line when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies, a struggling squad looking to pick up their first win of the new season. Mavericks star Kyrie Irving has played in each of Dallas' two wins to begin the new year, yet he has popped up on the team's injury report ahead of their showdown with Memphis. This has led to the question of: Is Kyrie Irving play tonight vs. the Grizzlies?

Kyrie Irving injury status vs. Grizzlies

When the Mavs traded for Kyrie Irving last season, they hoped he would aid Luka Doncic in getting this team to the playoffs. That did not happen, as Dallas went 8-12 in 20 games with Irving. The All-Star guard also dealt with a variety of injuries late in the year and ended up sitting on the bench as the Mavs finished the 2022-23 regular-season.

So far this year, Irving has been healthy, but he still seems to be in hibernation from the offseason. Through two games, he's averaged 19.5 points and 6.0 assists per game while shooting just 39.0 percent from the floor and 16.7 percent from three-point range. Despite his struggles, the Mavs have proven to be one of the better teams in the league, flying up the recent NBA Power Rankings.

While he did not have any injury designation on Monday morning, Irving popped up on the Mavs' injury report during the afternoon with what the team is calling a left foot sprain. No details have been given as to how serious this foot injury is.

Every game matters for the Mavericks this year, especially since they missed the playoffs a season ago. The Grizzlies have started the year 0-3, yet they are still a formidable team that is coming off of 51-win season. In order to further their chances of making the playoffs, Dallas will need to win games against opponents such as Memphis.

Irving was a late add to the injury report and as his designation signifies, he is definitely questionable to play tonight against the Grizzlies. So, will Kyrie Irving suit up and play tonight when Dallas plays Memphis? We should consider Irving 50-50 to play right now.