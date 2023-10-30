We're back and ready to bring you another prediction and pick for this upcoming tilt in the NBA between Southwestern Division rivals. The Dallas Mavericks (2-0) will take on the Memphis Grizzlies (0-3) as we see the first installment of this exciting season series. Check out our NBA odds series for our Mavericks-Grizzlies prediction and pick.

The Dallas Mavericks are unbeaten on the season after taking down the San Antonio Spurs and Brooklyn Nets. They won both of those games by single-digits and it took some Luka magic down the stretch to get it done, but they're 2-0 nonetheless and will face a struggling Grizzlies squad looking to stay perfect.

The Memphis Grizzlies are still searching for their first win on the season after their most recent 106-113 loss to the Washington Wizards. The Grizzlies have also been able to keep their losses close, but they're feeling the absence of Steven Adams and Ja Morant almost immediately as they struggle to find their footing. Perhaps the Memphis home crowd can will them to a win as short underdogs in this matchup.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Mavericks-Grizzlies Odds

Dallas Mavericks: -2.5 (-112)

Memphis Grizzlies: +2.5 (-108)

Over: 228.5 (-108)

Under: 228.5 (-112)

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Grizzlies

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread

The Mavericks have opened up their new season with two wins and have a great chance to notch their third-straight tonight against the Grizzlies. Luka Doncic has been his usual self and continues to put the team on his shoulders in the fourth quarter. Against the Nets, Doncic scored a whopping 49 points and hit a dagger three in the final minute to seal the game. Even more exciting for the Mavericks has been the emergence of Dereck Lively II as their possible big man of the future. Since the experiment with Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis didn't work out, perhaps Lively is the athletic big Doncic has been waiting to complement.

To win this game, the Mavericks should look to exploit their matchups down low and make use of their height advantage over Grizzlies' center Xavier Tillman. Doncic will have yet another advantageous matchup at point guard, so look for him to spread the floor and try to shoot over the top of the defense. If he can put together another great performance, I don't see a way that this Grizzlies team can compete on the boards and make this a close game.

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

The Grizzlies have struggled to stay competitive late in games and it's clear they're missing Ja Morant's clutch scoring capabilities. While they were a good team without Morant last year, the loss of Steven Adams to their lineup is certainly hurting as he's both a great presence for them on and off the court. Xavier Tillman will look to fill in on the year and it serves as a huge opportunity for him to develop his game alongside former Michigan State teammate Jaren Jackson Jr.. Still, the duo will have their hands full in trying to stop the Mavs' bigs and making sure they don't give up any easy mid-range jumpers.

The Grizzlies are only underdogs by three points in this game, so the betting lines may indicate they're looking to be in a good spot to bounce back in this one. It'll take an all-around performance from their defense to stop both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving from finding scoring opportunities. Look for Derrick Rose and Marcus Smart to do a ton of work for them on the perimeter as they try to contain Doncic.

Final Mavericks-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

The Memphis Grizzlies have been keeping games close with their gritty play, but we haven't seen much that indicates this team can really compete without both Adams and Morant in the lineup. They'll have the edge over the Mavericks in terms of playing together as a team for longer, but they still may have a lot of trouble containing the many scoring options for Dallas. I expect Kyrie Irving to have a solid game as Doncic will draw some of the attention away from him. Overall, we'll take the Mavericks with our prediction as they should cover this short spread as favorites.

Final Mavericks-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Dallas Mavericks -2.5 (-112)