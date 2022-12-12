By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic missed Saturday’s game against the Chicago Bulls with a right quadricep strain. Without Doncic, the Mavericks got pummeled, as the team gave up a season-high 144 points and lost by 29 in Chicago. So when Dallas returns to its home floor on Monday to face the Oklahoma City Thunder, every Mavs fan wants to know: Is Luka Doncic playing tonight versus the Thunder?

Is Mavericks’ Luka Doncic playing vs. Thunder

Great news, Mavs faithful. According to a tweet from the team’s PR department, Doncic will be available to play. However, Dallas is still shorthanded heading into this matchup, as key bench pieces Josh Green (right elbow sprain) and Davis Bertans (non-Covid illness) are listed as out, and Maxi Kleiber (right foot soreness) is questionable to play.

Luka Doncic, 24, is in his fifth year in the NBA, all with the Mavericks. He’s averaging 32.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 1.8 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game across 24 appearances this season. After having struggled mightily to shoot the three-ball to begin the 2022-23 campaign, Doncic has regained his touch from long range, as he’s now shooting 34.3% from deep, which is around his career average.

Having lost their last two games, the Mavericks need a win to stem the tide, but it won’t come easy. The Thunder have built a reputation around the league for being a hard-playing team. Although, considering Dallas is at home and getting its best player back in the lineup in Doncic, expect the Mavs to come out with a hard-fought win.