As Luka Doncic stepped into the NBA, anticipation surged not only among fans and analysts but also among his future peers, including Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. Even before the 2018 draft, Doncic had already built a formidable reputation in European basketball, dominating the EuroLeague as a teenager.

Despite this, questions lingered about how his skills would translate to the NBA. Known as a prodigious talent in Europe, the transition to the NBA is never guaranteed, and like many, Jackson was uncertain of what to expect from Doncic.

Many shared the skepticism, but for Jaren Jackson Jr., it became personal when he encountered Doncic on the draft bus. Speaking on “The Old Man and The Three” podcast, Jackson candidly reflected, “I didn't know who he was, well I knew who he was. When he got on the draft bus… It’s like your first time seeing this guy everyone’s talking about, like this myth. It's just like, oh wow, okay.”

Luka Doncic’s rapid ascent stuns NBA peers, including Grizzlies' star Jaren Jackson Jr.

That first impression on the draft bus was just the beginning of an eye-opening experience for Jackson. The weeks and months following would quickly alter any remaining doubts.

“Then a month later, you're fine, everything else has just been insane. He looks like he’s been in the league like 100 years,” Jackson said, expressing his amazement at Doncic's rapid adjustment and the immediate impact he had in the league.

Both Jackson and Doncic were top picks in the talent-rich 2018 NBA Draft, with Doncic going third overall to the Atlanta Hawks, then immediately traded to the Dallas Mavericks, and Jackson selected fourth by the Memphis Grizzlies. While Jackson was also highly touted, Doncic’s transition from European sensation to NBA standout was meteoric.

From his very first games, Doncic demonstrated a veteran’s poise and a game sense that seemed beyond his years. His ability to read plays, make decisive passes, and score with ease quickly set him apart from other rookies and even seasoned players. Jackson’s observations, along with those of many around the league, underscored that Doncic not only met but exceeded the lofty expectations set before him.

Doncic redefines rookie expectations, emerges as generational talent

The performance of Doncic during his rookie season not only captivated his peers but also set a high benchmark for what a newcomer can achieve in the NBA. His arrival signaled the emergence of a generational talent, a narrative that was quickly forming as he continued to impress with each game.

As Doncic continues to build his legacy, the depth of talent in the 2018 draft becomes even more apparent, affirming his early career in Europe as a clear indicator of his potential. The initial doubts have transformed into widespread recognition of his skills and potential for greatness.

For Jaren Jackson Jr. and the rest of the league, witnessing the evolution of Luka Doncic from a “myth” discussed in whispers to a dominant force on the court has been nothing short of spectacular. The journey from his mythical status on the draft bus to NBA stardom is a testament to Doncic’s unparalleled skill and dedication to the game.