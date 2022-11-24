Published November 24, 2022

By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

Luka Doncic once again put on a superhuman performance against the Boston Celtics. Once again, his efforts weren’t enough to carry the Dallas Mavericks to victory.

Doncic got little support from the rest of the Mavs starters as the other four combined for just 31 points compared to Luka’s 42 on the night. The next strongest contributor was Christian Wood, who poured in 26 points off the bench, his sixth game of 20 or more as a reserve this season.

His starting counterpart in Dwight Powell played just 11 minutes on the night, scoring just one point, grabbing one rebound, and swatting one shot.

That prompted questions after their 125-112 loss to the Celtics about whether changes to the starting lineup are being considered. Mavs coach Jason Kidd didn’t confirm anything just yet, but did state that adjustments are constantly being discussed, via Brad Townsend:

“We’re always talking about that,” the Mavs coach said. “Every day.”

Christian Wood was also asked about whether he felt like he should start. He didn’t wanna ruffle any feathers by laying claim to the role, but it’s easy to read between the lines that at least internally he sees himself as one of the first five.

“I think I’m gonna just keep that personal opinion to myself,” answered Wood when asked about if he saw himself as a starter. “But what I can say is I’m enjoying my time here. I love playing for Dallas. These guys, they support me. they pick me up when I have bad games. Things are going great.”

Christian Wood has developed terrific chemistry with Luka Doncic and the Mavs would do well to maximize that by playing them together on the floor more than they have.