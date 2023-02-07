Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd sees big things for the Luka Doncic-Kyrie Irving pairing on the Mavs, and for good reason.

Doncic and Irving are two of the best scorers in all of basketball today, so it’s easy to imagine the damage they can do once they step on the same side of the NBA hard court together. It is worth noting that Luka is actually the NBA’s leading scorer in the first quarter with an 11.6 points average, while Kyrie is the King of the Fourth with 9.6.

Kidd noted that having Irving alongside Doncic is the best scenario for the Mavs, especially since they finally got the help that the Slovenian star needs.

“You can’t ask for a better situation,” Kidd said of the new Dallas duo, per Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News.

Jason Kidd also couldn’t help but compare Kyrie Irving and former Dallas playmaker Jalen Brunson, who left the team in the postseason for the New York Knicks. Kidd sees Irving fulfilling the role that JB left on the Mavs, albeit on a higher and even better level.

“We look back at when we had JB, being able to have a play-maker like that. When you look at Ky—nothing against JB—but Ky is at a different level, so this gives us another weapon. Someone’s going to be free,” Kidd added.

There have been concerns about the Mavs’ pairing of two ball-dominant guards in Doncic and Irving, though many might have forgotten that this is the same Kyrie who has played alongside the likes of LeBron James and Kevin Durant. Looking at it on an optimistic standpoint, Irving could benefit from Doncic’s elite passing.

Of course there is still the issue of Kyrie’s off-court behavior, but if he can get over that and really focus on helping the Mavs, the trade for him could be a gamble that pays off soon.