While there are concerns about Luka Doncic’s pairing with Kyrie Irving on the Dallas Mavericks, there is also reason to believe that the tandem could work.

For one, both are great scorers. Second, there’s Jason Kidd who seems more than willing to provide guidance to their new playmaker. Third, the Mavs are said to be confident in Doncic’s ability to adapt alongside another ball-dominant player.

Making things more interesting for Dallas, Doncic and Irving lead the league in two scoring categories that could bode well for them and their chances to compete for the title. While the Slovenian guard is leading the league first quarter points, his new teammate is the most dominant scorer in the fourth.

Doncic is no. 1 in first quarter points average with 11.6, while Irving is ahead of Giannis Antetokounmpo in fourth quarter scoring with 9.5, per NBA Stats.

This addresses a concerning issue for the Mavs. Even though Doncic is really great at starting games, he often loses gas in the final quarter. With Irving in the fold, Dallas now has another scoring option to assist in carrying the load with their superstar and help him in closing matches.

Of course it remains to be seen if Doncic and Irving can work together and mesh well to maximize their partnership. They definitely look good on paper, but as everyone knows, reality often takes a different turn.

Fortunately for Mavs fans, the wait won’t be long until they see Luka and Kyrie in action, with Irving set to make his Dallas debut on Wednesday.