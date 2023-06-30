The Dallas Mavericks made a big investment in Kyrie Irving when they traded for the polarizing star point guard last season. And now they are doubling down in NBA free agency after agreeing to a three-year, $126 million contract with Irving, first reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania.

🚨 BREAKING: Kyrie Irving has agreed to a 3-year, $126M deal to return to the Mavs, per @ShamsCharania. Irving has a player option for the 3rd year. pic.twitter.com/NqgwxBYsLn — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 30, 2023

In the end, this seemed like the best destination for Irving, who, despite not helping Dallas win many games, was a valued offensive weapon and started no discernible drama after arriving. A longer commitment is undeniably risky given how things have gone for him the last few years, but owner Mark Cuban clearly likes having a one-two scoring punch down the stretch in games.

Pairing the 10-time All-Star with Luka Doncic yielded woefully disappointing results, as the Mavs plummeted further down the Western Conference standings before completely falling out of the NBA Play-In race. This time, however, the experiment is better positioned to succeed. Dallas made defense a priority at the draft and can still add more help in free agency. Rookie Dereck Lively II should be able to better pick up the backcourt's slack whenever a ball-handler charges into the paint.

Despite the oversized baggage Kyrie Irving brings with him, he remains one of the most dangerous guards in the entire league. There is no real way to puts fans at complete ease. Either they test their stress limits with the 2016 NBA champion or begrudgingly accept that this organization traded key assets for ultimately nothing.

Not a good dilemma to have, but sticking with Irving could pay dividends for Doncic and the Mavs as they look to correct the mistakes of last season. Hopefully, this is not another one.