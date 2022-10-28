‘Steve Nash think he’s slick’: Kendrick Perkins’ savage take on Nets coach’s ejection won’t sit well with Kevin Durant

Steve Nash was slapped with his first ejection of the season on Wednesday night in a loss against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Brooklyn Nets head coach had to be restrained from having a go at the officials after a controversial call in the third period. Based on what we saw from Nash, it isn’t at all a surprise that he got himself kicked out of the game.

For starters, here is the incident in question:

Steve Nash got tossed after picking up his second technical foul for getting heated at the refs after a missed offensive foul call against Giannis.pic.twitter.com/NWLoiAqVGm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 27, 2022

Kendrick Perkins was having none of it, though. According to the former NBA champion turned ESPN analyst, this was all a ploy from Nash in an attempt to free himself of the responsibility of having to change his tactics in the closing period against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co.:

“Steve Nash think he’s slick… getting ejected on purpose so that he wouldn’t have to make adjustments in the 4th. Don’t mind me tho and Carry the hell on…” Perkins wrote in his tweet.

We’re not sure if Perkins was joking around here, but it’s still a pretty slanderous take nonetheless — one that certainly won’t sit well with Nets superstar Kevin Durant. KD himself has already spoken out about Nash’s controversial ejection, and for his part, Durant seems to have appreciated the fire he saw in his coach.

Durant has a long history with Big Perk, who also happens to be his former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate. These two have gone back and forth on the mean streets of Twitter on more than one occasion, and as we all know, KD is not the type that let’s these types of things fly. He has a knack for clapping back at his haters on social media, so he’ll likely have something to say about this one here, particularly since it’s coming from Kendrick Perkins.