There’s no denying that Kyrie Irving is one of the most controversial superstars in the NBA today. To be fair, he’s been pretty much saga-free since joining the Dallas Mavericks last month. Be that as it may, it’s not going to be a huge surprise if the Mavs star ends up making headlines again for all the wrong reasons soon.

In spite of his rather eclectic persona, one thing you cannot deny about Kyrie is that he has a genuinely good heart. His good deeds outside the basketball court are unfortunately overshadowed by the numerous scandals he has been involved in. As such, let us take this opportunity to shine a light on one of Irving’s recent acts of altruism.

Sharath Yedavelli and a couple of his friends recently had a tragic car accident as they were heading home after their night classes at the University of North Texas. Despite suffering major injuries, Yedavelli survived the crash and is now undergoing intensive rehab. His friend, Vaani Yadlapati, wasn’t as lucky. Yadlapati died a week after the crash after failing to recover from her injuries.

Kyrie Irving somehow learned about the accident, and the Mavs superstar decided to donate $38,000 to the victims’ families. Yedavelli himself admitted that he did not know who Irving was at first, but he is extremely grateful for Kyrie’s act of kindness:

“I was suddenly shocked and surprised. I was seeing the name Kyrie Irving and immediately I Googled his name,” said Yedavelli, via Jobin Panicker of WFAA.

“Everybody has money but no one has the heart to donate it. A big thanks for helping us and our family.”

Kyrie is obviously trying to make an impact off the basketball court whenever he can. Since joining the Mavs, the 30-year-old also made two sizeable donations to help a school and an orphanage in Africa.

Unfortunately, these acts do not get as much attention as they deserve. Then again, for his part, it appears that Irving doesn’t mind. He’s just out there doing what he can to help out, and he doesn’t need the recognition that comes with it.