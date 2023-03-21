Dallas Mavericks superstar Kyrie Irving defended Ja Morant publicly this week, and Shannon Sharpe is having none of it. The former NFL star made his opinion known on Irving’s comments on “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed” on Tuesday, and he didn’t hold back on the controversial NBA guard.

“What did we get wrong about Ja?” Sharpe rhetorically asked Irving. “A lot of us were saying that Ja was pretending to be something he’s not…Ja [Morant] was trying to pretend that he was a multi-hundred millionaire than he was just gangster. He’s a studio gangster. He talked about it.”

Irving spoke out about the Morant situation earlier week, explaining the difficulties with the media and being in the public eye.

“When you’re dealing with particular hardships in the public eye, especially with the media being attracted to just keeping up with what we’re doing, or what’s the next kind of grab or story,” Irving said.

“I don’t want to assume anything by every media member, but that’s just the way it seems from me and my perspective. It’s just, there was an overload of judgment on Ja. And there was an overload of judgment on what I had going on, and there’s usually an overload of judgment from the public court of opinion.”

Sharpe countered this point, saying that in Irving’s mind, “if you do something and you play a sport in which the media covers, they’re supposed to seem like it didn’t happen.”

Sharpe brought up Irving’s issues this year, when he was suspended for failing to disavow antisemitism after he promoted a film that was widely criticized for containing antisemitic tropes.

“Kyrie, just tell us what we got wrong, how we got it wrong,” Sharpe continued. “You brought a lot of this on yourself. You chose not to come to work and not tell your employer. You did that. You been moody and mercurial. You did that. So don’t pretend like all of a sudden people have an axe to grind with you.”

Certainly strong comments from Shannon Sharpe regarding the Ja Morant situation and Kyrie Irving’s subsequent defense.