The Dallas Mavericks are over in Abu Dhabi for the beginning of the NBA preseason, with their second game scheduled for Saturday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. And while star guard Kyrie Irving isn't playing due to groin soreness, he had a little fun with Hollywood actor Michael B. Jordan.

The Creed star was asked to bring out a player of his choice for a three-point contest and he chose Kyrie. Jordan actually showed off an impressive jump shot but Irving was still making it rain, despite shooting left-handed:

Jordan wasn't the only celebrity to pull up and watch some NBA action in Abu Dhabi. Steve Harvey, T-Pain, and Ronaldo, among others. Jordan actually hugged Harvey more than a year after he and Lori Harvey broke things off.

As for the basketball, Kyrie Irving will be looking to form an unstoppable duo with Luka Doncic in 2023-24 in their first full season together. The Mavs also managed to acquire Grant Williams in a sign-and-trade with the Boston Celtics, who should make a big difference on both ends of the floor.

Dallas will finish up their Abu Dhabi tour on Saturday. This is the NBA's second visit to the country after the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks met last season. It's all part of the league's efforts to grow the game all over the world, which it already has.

Kyrie Irving and Co. will kick off their campaign on Wednesday, October 25th against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center.