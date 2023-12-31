The latest on Mavs superstar Kyrie Irving.

It has been a while since the Dallas Mavericks last had star point guard Kyrie Irving on the floor. The talented Mavs ballhandler has missed all of Dallas' last 11 games (12 counting Sunday's Warriors game) but there seems to be a good chance that he will finally make his much-awaited return to action this Monday against the Utah Jazz, with head coach Jason Kidd expressing optimism on that front (h/t Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News).

“Kidd says there is hope that Irving will play at Utah on Monday, but if not, soon after, when Mavs return home.”

Mavs are hoping Kyrie Irving returns soon

The Mavs would love to see Irving back the soonest time possible. They have won just five games over the course of Irving's absence, including the last two against the Cleveland Cavaliers at home on Wednesday and at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road on Thursday.

While there's no certainty that Irving will be able to suit up and play versus the Jazz, it does appear that he's close to coming back at the very least. After the Mavs deal with Jazz on Monday, they will fly back home to Texas for a seven-game homestand that kicks off on Wednesday with a showdown against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Mavs also missed the services of Luka Doncic in the Timberwolves game because of a quadriceps issue, though, he is expected to play against the Warriors. Apart from Irving and Donic, Seth Curry and Maxi Kleber are also the other Mavs players whose names are on the injury report heading into the date with Golden State.