Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving received big injury updates ahead of the Mavs' game on Saturday against the Warriors.

The Dallas Mavericks will play the Golden State Warriors Saturday night in San Francisco. The Mavs were most recently defeated by the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 118-110 defeat on the road. Saturday's affair represents game two of Dallas' current three-game road trip, and the Mavs are dealing with some injury concerns ahead of tip-off.

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are both dealing with injuries. Their statuses for Saturday are currently up in the air. Meanwhile, Maxi Kleber has already been ruled out due to a right small toe dislocation.

Mavs fans will surely be asking the following question ahead of the game: Are Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving playing tonight vs. the Warriors?

Mavs' Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving injury statuses vs. Warriors

Doncic was initially listed as questionable due to left quad soreness, per the NBA injury report. Doncic missed Dallas' game against Minnesota Thursday, but it should be noted that contest was the second of a back-to-back. According to the latest updates, however, Doncic is expected to play.

Irving has been battling a right heel contusion. However, he was upgraded to doubtful for Saturday's game, per the injury report.

Being listed as doubtful obviously doesn't provide much optimism for his status Saturday. But it is a step in the right direction as Irving looks to return soon. Sure enough, he was ruled out for the contest.

The Mavs haven't played their best basketball in recent action. Dallas has dropped two games in a row and five of their past seven. They are hoping to spark a winning streak with a victory against the Warriors.

With that said, when it comes to the question of if Luka Doncic is playing tonight vs. the Warriors, the answer is yes. As for Kyrie Irving, though, it's a no.