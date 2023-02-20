Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving surely had fun at the 2023 NBA All-Star Game even though he didn’t get the warmest of welcomes from the crowd. At least he knows he showed more effort on the court than his fellow Mavs superstar Luka Doncic, per Grant Afseth of DallasBasketball.com.

“Is Luka in Cabo right now? Like, I think he’s there right now. … He was doing his best to get his energy up for the game,” Kyrie Irving said about Doncic after the game. “I mean, you can’t blame him. He’s played a lot of minutes. He rightfully deserves a vacation. So, hopefully, he’s on a plane already. … Get a nice beer for him on the plane to Cabo, and we’ll see him on Wednesday.”

If there’s one sure thing about the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, it’s that it’s not — in any form — an endorsement of how defense should be played in basketball.

Even on offense, players got what they wanted despite showing barely any effort. Kyrie Irving played 29 minutes and scored 32 points on an excellent 14-for-21 shooting from the field. He also added 15 assists and six rebounds. Doncic, on the other hand, was not as productive, as he only had four points with five assists and a couple of rebounds in 19 minutes of floor duty during Team LeBron’s 184-175 loss.

Players from both sides of Team LeBron and Team Giannis avoided playing defense as though they were going to get punished if they showed any effort to slow down the opposing team, but that’s just the nature of the event itself.

Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, and the Mavs will kick off their schedule in the second half of the 2022-23 NBA season on Thursday against the San Antonio Spurs at home.