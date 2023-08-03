Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving and Los Angeles Clippers point guard Russell Westbrook have been two of the best players at their position in the NBA for the last decade. They both have accomplished so much in this league and will certainly be enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts, when their playing careers are all said and done.

And Irving clearly has a lot of respect and admiration for Westbrook. Recently, Irving showed love to Westbrook with a NSFW Instagram post, per a tweet from ClutchPoints' official Twitter account:

Kyrie Irving showing some love to Russell Westbrook on

his IG story 🫶🔥 pic.twitter.com/5P3Kzqi8hG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 3, 2023

Kyrie Irving, 31, has played for four different teams in his 12 years in the NBA. He averaged 27.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game across 20 appearances with the Dallas Mavericks during the 2022-23 regular season (all starts).

Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook, 34, has played for five different teams in his 15 years in the pros. He averaged 15.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game across 21 appearances with the Los Angeles Clippers during the 2022-23 regular season (all starts).

Irving and Westbrook still have plenty of elite basketball left in the tank. Westbrook remains one of the best playmakers and athletes at the point guard position in the NBA. And Irving is still a threat to score 30 points every night, and he still possesses arguably the best ball-handling skills the game of basketball has ever seen. Here's to hoping that Westbrook and Irving continue playing in the NBA until they're in their late 30s — they certainly have the talent to play this long.