The wear and tear of the NBA season takes its toll on players one way or another, and it looks like things are beginning to catch up to Luka Doncic. After picking up an ankle sprain in the Dallas Mavericks win against the Phoenix Suns, Doncic was once again forced to leave a game early on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans with a heel injury.

Considering how vital Doncic has been to the Mavs success this season, they can’t exactly afford to have Doncic miss much time. The good news for Dallas is that Doncic’s heel injury isn’t considered very serious, and while he will be forced to miss at least the next two games, the Mavericks believe that their young star guard can return to the court before the All-Star break.

The likely scenario, league sources say, is that Dallas' Luka Dončić (right heel contusion) will miss at least one more game beyond tonight's ABC game at Golden State before joining the team for Wednesday's road date with the Clippers. More NBA from me: https://t.co/A6ycVmnZ8Y — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 4, 2023

This is great news for the Mavericks, as losing Doncic for an extended period of time would have been truly catastrophic for them. Doncic has been putting together an MVP-caliber season so far (33.4 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 8.2 APG, 50.4 FG%) and it’s clear he’s going to have to stay healthy if Dallas intends on accomplishing anything this season.

The Mavs have been contemplating getting Doncic some more help at the trade deadline, and considering how banged up he’s been as of late, it seems like this should only encourage them to make some moves to get him some help. We will see if Doncic ends up only missing two games as a result of this injury, but it’s looking very likely that he will find his way back onto the court before the All-Star break.