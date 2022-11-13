Published November 13, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Dallas Mavericks stud Spencer Dinwiddie exploded for a season-high 33 points on Wednesday against his former team, the Washington Wizards. This was after the Mavs guard dropped 29 points all over the Orlando Magic in the previous game. Unfortunately for the Mavs, they lost both games in spite of Dinwiddie’s strong play.

Prior to his two-game run, however, Dinwiddie was held to just two points in a win over the Brooklyn Nets. This type of inconsistency from the 29-year-old has led to Dinwiddie being on the receiving end of some early-season criticism from both fans and pundits alike.

Mavs superstar Luka Doncic has come to the defense of his teammate, though. According to Doncic, what Dinwiddie brings to the table goes far beyond the box score. Luka has also taken it upon himself to make sure that his backcourt running mate reaches his full potential now that he’s in his first full season in Dallas:

“Since the beginning of the season, he’s been great,” Doncic, via Grant Afseth of FanNation. “Not everything you can see in the stat sheet. Sometimes he will score a lot, but he helps me a lot, specifically in the backcourt. We help each other, but I have to help him more.”

All in all, Spencer Dinwiddie has actually had a strong start to the season for the Mavs. He’s averaging 18.4 points on 48.1 percent shooting, to go along with 3.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.3 steals in 33.2 minutes of action. He’s also draining 3.0 triples per contest on a 42.9-percent clip.

The Mavs need more from Dinwiddie, though, particularly with providing consistent help for Doncic. Coach Jason Kidd has already called the team out for the lack of a Robin to Luka’s Batman so hopefully, it shouldn’t take too long before Dinwiddie heeds the call.