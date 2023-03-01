The Dallas Mavericks became a much more dangerous side on the offensive end with the mid-season arrival of Kyrie Irving. However, they did lose some of their spunk on the defensive end, particularly with Dorian Finney-Smith heading over the Brooklyn Nets as part of the blockbuster trade. The good news for the Mavs, however, is that they’re now set to get a major defensive boost with the return of big man Maxi Kleber.

The Mavs have missed the services of the 31-year-old big man, who has been out of action since mid-December due to a hamstring injury. Dallas has confirmed, however, that Kleber is now set to return on Tuesday against the Indiana Pacers after being forced to sit out his team’s last 35 games. This report comes via NBA insider Marc Stein.

Luka Doncic is obviously going to love this news. Kleber is no star and he also won’t be the savior for the Mavs on the defensive end, but there’s no denying that Doncic and Co. are going to welcome him back with open arms. Dallas requires a more formidable presence down low, and it seems that Maxi Kleber is the man for the job.

Kleber’s return comes at an opportune time for the Mavs, who are currently battling for positioning out West. At the moment, Dallas is in possession of a 32-30 record. Luka Doncic and the rest of the squad are sixth in the conference, with teams such as the Golden State Warriors and the Utah Jazz breathing down their neck for the final guaranteed playoff spot.