Dallas Mavericks’ power forward Maxi Kleber could make his highly-anticipated return to the lineup on Tuesday night, NBA writer Marc Stein reported on Monday.

“There is optimism in Dallas that key defender Maxi Kleber, out since mid-December with a right hamstring tear, will make his much-anticipated return to the lineup Tuesday against Indiana,” Stein wrote.

Kleber hasn’t played since Dec. 12 due to the hamstring injury, but has been ramping up his on-court work in recent days.

The 31-year-olds return will be a massive boost to a Dallas frontcourt that is in need of better rim protection and perimeter shooting. Once Kleber gets the green light, it will likely cut into the minutes of Dwight Powell and Markieff Morris.

Dallas’s defense has certainly taken a hit after trading away Dorian Finney-Smith in the Kyrie Irving deal, and the team will be counting on him to be a big help on the defensive side of the ball once he gets ramped up.

The German signed a three-year contract extension with the Mavs this offseason, and is set to earn $33 million throughout the duration of the deal. He is on pace to make $9 million in 2022-23.

Kleber came over from the German league in 2017, and has been playing in Dallas for his entire NBA career. He moved from end of bench piece to key rotation player in his first few years with the franchise, increasing his points, rebounds, assists and blocks per game in each of his first three seasons with the team.

If Maxi Kleber isn’t ready to return when the Dallas Mavericks welcome the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, there’s a good chance he will play on Thursday night when the Philadelphia 76ers visit American Airlines Center.