Mavs star Luka Doncic shared his feelings on going from the high of his daughter's birth to his team's tough loss to the Thunder

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic was clearly disappointed after the Mavs' failed comeback bid against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.

After the game, the Mavs star talked about the swing in emotions that he's dealt with between the birth of his daughter on Thursday and then losing a game in which his team had a 30-0 run in the 4th quarter, according to Grant Afseth of Dallasbasketball.com:

Luka Doncic says he had the happiest day of his life with his daughter Gabriela being born and is "so sad" the Mavs couldn't quite pull off the win against the Thunder: "First of all, it was the happiest day of my life. I got the baby, but then today's game was a big… pic.twitter.com/gYvFSGu3Sv — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) December 3, 2023

Said Doncic, “First of all, it was the happiest day of my life. I got the baby, but then today's game was a big rollercoaster, too. I'm so sad we didn't win this game, but man, we gave a big, big effort. This team today was impressive in the third and fourth quarter. We gotta play this more times, man. We're gonna win a lot of games.”

Doncic’s fiancée, Anamaria Goltes, gave birth to the couple’s daughter, Gabriela, on Thursday. the Mavs star wore white shoes featured pink accents and his daughter’s name written on the outside of each.

Doncic had 36 points, 15 rebounds, and 18 assists in the Mavs loss. With his 59th triple-double, Doncic just tied Larry Bird for ninth all-time on the career triple-double list. But unfortunately, the Mavs star committed a costly travelling violation with 1:27 to play and a bad pass that led to another turnover with 39 seconds left. Those errors helped the Thunder retake the lead after allowing the epic 30-0 run to the Mavs and falling behind by six points with little time remaining in the game.

Up next for Doncic and the Mavs, they chance to break their two-game losing streak when they return to action on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz