Luka Doncic couldn't hide his disappointment after the Mavs' failed comeback bid against the Thunder on Saturday.

Luka Doncic was visibly disappointed after the Dallas Mavericks' failed comeback bid against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.

The Mavs trailed by as much as 24 points in the game, and after entering the fourth quarter behind by 23 points, it looked like things were over for them. However, a 30-0 run in the fourth quarter saw Doncic and co. erase the deficit and even take a six-point lead late in the contest.

Unfortunately, Dallas couldn't sustain the momentum, with the Thunder eventually surviving with a 126-120 victory. It didn't help the Mavs that there were some key errors late in the showdown, including a traveling call on Doncic with 1:27 to play and a bad pass from the Slovenian that led to a turnover with 39 seconds left.

As the final buzzer sounded, Doncic was spotted looking frustrated and mad. He was seen glaring at referee Mitchell Erwin and apparently had some words for the official who called the traveling violation on him, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

Luka with hate in his heart pic.twitter.com/9nyKWDaSbv — MavsHighlights (@MavsHighlights) December 3, 2023

It's definitely a rather heartbreaking ending for the Mavs. They were so close to winning the contest and staging one of the best comebacks in the NBA this 2023-24. Both Luka Doncic and rookie Dereck Lively II had historic nights as well, with the former dropping an insane 36-15-18 triple-double and the latter tallying a monster 20-16 double-double with seven blocks.

The Mavs will have a chance to bounce back when they return to action on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz. They are now 11-8 on the season after two straight losses, though their schedule gets a bit easier for the upcoming week.