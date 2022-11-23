Published November 23, 2022

By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The player movement across the NBA has been at an incredible level over the past few seasons. Plenty of stars have engineered their exits despite having plenty of years left in the contracts they signed in an attempt to seek greener pastures elsewhere in a bid to compete for a championship. However, there seems to be no such cause of concern for the Dallas Mavericks with regards to keeping their star Luka Doncic pleased through the duration of his contract.

In a one-on-one sitdown with WFAA sports anchor Joe Trahan, Doncic assuaged Mavs fans’ concerns by saying that he has plenty of time left to figure things out in Dallas.

“I got, what, 5 years left here? I don’t think they should be worried about it,” Doncic said.

Luka Doncic is currently in the first year of the five-year, $215 million supermax extension he signed prior to the 2021-22 campaign, which, according to convention, should keep him in Mavs colors until at least the end of the 2026-27 season.

Nevertheless, fans know just how quickly circumstances can change in the NBA, and there’s been plenty of precedent for stars asking out early in the long-term extensions they signed.

Paul George requested for a trade during the 2019 offseason only a year after signing a four-year, $137 million extension with the Oklahoma City Thunder so he could team up with Kawhi Leonard on the Los Angeles Clippers. Moreover, Anthony Davis had two years left on his deal when he requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans.

At the end of the day, winning cures everything, and with the Mavs on the rise following a trip to last year’s Western Conference Finals, it’s unlikely for Luka Doncic to ask out anytime soon. It’s hard to envision the Mavs, should it get to a point where Doncic requests for a trade, even acquiescing to such a demand given Doncic’s irreplaceable impact on the court.

For now, Mavs fans should heed Doncic’s advice and not worry too much about what the future holds and enjoy Luka Magic in all its glory.