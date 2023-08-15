Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic understands that Slovenia needs a lot of work to do in order to compete for the title in the FIBA World Cup. After their performances in a couple of exhibition games against Spain and Team USA, though, the Mavs star believes there are three specific things they need to focus on.

For Doncic, Slovenia has to improve more on their defense, rebounding and concentration if they want to win in the FIBA World Cup. Of course it won't be easy, but he has seen flashes of brilliance and what they can achieve if they address some of their flaws as a team.

The Mavs superstar is also not concerned about his team's ability to adapt quickly, adding that it's a good thing they have some time to train in Japan before the FIBA World Cup officially starts.

“These are areas we need to work on. I see an opportunity for progress here. Everyone must shut down their player. We have to use our hands more,” Luka shared, per sports Illustrated. “It's good that we will also have quite a bit of time for training in Japan. We lacked that in the last period. That's why I believe we will make progress.

Luka Doncic, however, emphasized that he and his Slovenia teammates must be committed and “follow the plan” if they want to succeed.

“I repeat, we need to work on defense, rebounding, and concentration,” Doncic added.

It remains to be seen how Slovenia will perform in the FIBA World Cup, though fans can be optimistic based on Doncic's comments.