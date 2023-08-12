Team USA continues to prepare for a hopeful gold medal run at the 2023 FIBA World Cup later this month. On Saturday, they faced off with Slovenia in an intriguing exhibition, although Luka Doncic isn't playing due to a minor injury.

With the Americans up 15 midway through the second quarter, New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson linked up with Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards for a nasty alley-oop in transition.

Take a look:

JALEN BRUNSON OFF THE GLASS TO ANTHONY EDWARDS 😱pic.twitter.com/CgyincsUvv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 12, 2023

The chemistry is impressive. While the US roster isn't full of All-Stars and future Hall of Famers like years in the past, it's still a very solid group with no shortage of talent. Steve Kerr's squad got off to a good start in their first exhibition game earlier this week, hammering Puerto Rico 117-74.

After taking on Slovenia, Team USA battles Spain, Greece, and Germany, all good tests for them. When it comes to group play, they will face New Zealand, Jordan, and Greece. The latter won't have Giannis Antetokounmpo though, who withdrew due to injury.

Brunson and Edwards could very well be two of the most important players for the Americans. Brunson is coming off a fantastic campaign where he averaged a career-high 24 points to go along with 6.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds. As for Ant, he was a huge piece for the Timberwolves, putting up a career-best 24.6 points.

Team USA will be looking to improve upon their very disappointing seventh-place finish in the last FIBA World Cup in 2019. By no surprise, they're one of the clear-cut favorites to win the tournament.