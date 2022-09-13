Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has the perfect mindset when it comes to dealing with all the haters and the negative comments thrown at him.

Doncic has been putting a lot of effort to maintain his conditioning this offseason, which is why “Slim Luka” has trended really well online over the past couple of months. Of course it is in huge contrast to the previous summer when he was criticized for heading to the Mavs’ training camp overweight.

Perhaps Doncic has heard all those criticisms and is now making sure to silence his haters? Well, that doesn’t seem to be in his mind at all.

As Doncic continues to lead Slovenia in the 2022 EuroBasket, he was asked about how he deals with the comments about his weight. In response, the 23-year-old superstar gave an all-time quote that other athletes can also use and learn from.

“If I would care, what people [say] I wouldn’t hang out at all, I wouldn’t be here so. I don’t mind at all,” Doncic shared, via Sports Illustrated.

Of course that doesn’t remove the fact that Luka Doncic needs to take care of his body better if he wants to take the Mavs to the promised land. However, the Dallas faithful would certainly love his approach at such a young age.

His maturity is clear, and perhaps that “30-year-old” mind of Doncic that Dirk Nowitzki was talking about also extends off the basketball court.