Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic gave fans quite the scare when he tumbled over the courtside seats and fell hard during their showdown with the Los Angeles Clippers.

While recovering a loose ball midway through the third quarter of the game, Doncic struggled to find his footing and went directly to the courtside seats. He tried to avoid the fans in attendance, though to no avail as he landed on his back.

Sure enough, several fans expressed their concern for Doncic after the incident. Fortunately, the Slovenian star was able to get back up quickly and return to the game–immediately easing all the worries of the Mavs faithful.

Luka Doncic just tumbled over the courtside seats trying to save the ball 😳 (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/OQLgx9WbSo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 11, 2023

Luka Doncic is coming off a one-game absence, sitting out Sunday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to a lingering ankle soreness. With that said, it’s not surprising why a lot of fans panicked after seeing him fall. The last thing fans want is to see their superstar reaggravate his injury or sustain a new one in what was a totally preventable incident.

Luckily Doncic is safe and doesn’t look bothered by what happened. Hopefully, though, he can avoid such incidents moving forward.

Doncic finished Tuesday’s showdown with another monster performance, dropping 43 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. His efforts were not enough to take down the Clippers, however, with Kawhi Leonard dropping 33 and Norman Powell adding 27 to counter him and help LA win 113-101.